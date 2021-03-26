Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge spar in return of 'City on a Hill'

"We all read through the scripts, and everyone was free to make any kind of comment they wanted about what needed to be to be adjusted, whether it was language or a cultural beat,” Fontana said.

“City on a Hill,” created by Chuck MacLean and based on an idea by MacLean and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, was designed to rotate each season to a different section of Boston. Its eight new episodes focus on the Roxbury neighborhood and a federal housing project beset with drug violence and untrustworthy local law enforcement.

Devastating gang violence and youth homicides were a bleak reality for the real East Coast city until the arrival in the mid-1990s of what became dubbed the “Boston Miracle," concerted change that stretched over years and which inspired the Showtime series.

“It’s remarkable what happened in Boston during this period, not that everybody and all the world was suddenly a perfect place,” Fontana said. “But the Black ministers, the community activists, the city agencies, the police department professionals, the city government all came together.”

“They said, 'let’s stop blaming each other and let’s start using what each of us does best with each other,'” Fontana said, with the results including a sharply reduced number of fatal shootings of young people in lower-income areas.