Kevin Durant wants to trade from the Nets, updates on the tractor trailer tragedy in Texas, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 30:

Kevin Durant

Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported Durant's trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations.

Read more about it here:

AP source: Kevin Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The decision revealed just before the start of NBA free agency undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star. The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list. That's according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly. ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request and cited Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion.

LIV Golf

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series arrived in Oregon for its first tournament on US soil Thursday and faced protests from 9/11 survivors and victims' families who criticized golfers for working with Saudi Arabia, who they say was complicit in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

"Saudi Arabia is trying to sports-wash their reputation," Sean Passananti, whose father died in the attacks, said in a press conference at the protest at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside Portland, Oregon. "Instead of admitting their support and funding of al Qaeda, they are trying through the honorable game of golf to buy legitimacy."

The allegations of Saudi government complicity with the attacks on September 11, 2001, have long been the subject of dispute in Washington. Fifteen of the 19 al Qaeda terrorists who hijacked four planes were Saudi nationals, but the Saudi government has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Get more information here:

Migrant tractor trailer tragedy

The tractor-trailer at the center of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside the sweltering rig earlier in its journey, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 located 26 miles (42 kilometers) northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said there were 73 people in the truck when it was discovered Monday in San Antonio, including the 53 who died. It was unclear if agents stopped the driver for questioning at the inland checkpoint or if the truck went through unimpeded.

Read more about it here:

Learn more about some of today's trending topics here:

EPA

Codify (Roe v. Wade)

Kaitlin Armstrong

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 30

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision
National Politics
AP

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

  • By JOSEF FEDERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years. The vote Thursday thrusts veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister. He will try to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision. Polls indicate it will be a difficult road for Lapid to defeat his main rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is a divisive figure who is at the heart of Israel’s protracted political crisis. Lapid is a former author, newspaper columnist and TV host, and was the architect of the outgoing coalition government. As with the previous four elections, the upcoming vote promises to be another referendum on Netanyahu. The election is set for Nov. 1.

Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
National

Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault

  • By FRANCESCA EBEL - Associated Press
  • Updated
Russia has pulled back its forces from a Black Sea where they have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks, but is keeping up its push to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine’s resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it withdrew its forces from the Zmiyinyy (Snake) Island off Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa in what it described as a “goodwill gesture.” Ukraine’s military said the Russians have fled the island in two speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes. In central Ukraine, funerals were to be held Thursday for some of the 18 people confirmed killed by Monday’s Russian missile strike on a busy shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

OPEC+ may not be much help with high oil, gasoline prices
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

OPEC+ may not be much help with high oil, gasoline prices

  • By CATHY BUSSEWITZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
Oil prices are high, and drivers are paying more at the pump. But the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations may not be much help at their meeting Thursday. The OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, is having trouble meeting its production quotas. So even an expected increase of 648,000 barrels per day for August may not do much to bring down prices as demand for fuel rebounds strongly from the pandemic. Experts also say countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that can increase production have little incentive to do so. Plus, some oil from major producer Russia has been lost to the market as traders shun it over the war in Ukraine.

Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court
National Politics
AP

Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court

  • By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
The first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is officially becoming a justice. Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires. Breyer says in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court. Earlier in the day the court is expected to issue its final opinions in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion.

Arizona attorney general: Pre-1901 abortion ban enforceable
National
AP

Arizona attorney general: Pre-1901 abortion ban enforceable

  • By BOB CHRISTIE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Arizona’s Republican attorney general says that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his decision Wednesday and said he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Brnovich has been weighing the old law since last Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision that said abortion was a constitutional right. His decision puts him at odds with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who says a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks takes precedence. Abortion providers across Arizona worried about being prosecuted stopped performing the procedures last week.

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll
National Politics
AP

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI and NUHA DOLBY - Associated Press
  • Updated
A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas counsel who resisted Trump schemes
National Politics
AP

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas counsel who resisted Trump schemes

  • By NOMAAN MERCHANT - Associated Press
  • Updated
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. His reported resistance to Donald Trump’s schemes to overturn his 2020 election defeat has made him a long-sought and potentially revelatory witness. Cipollone is said to have stridently and repeatedly warned the former president and his allies against their efforts to challenge the election. The subpoena issued Wednesday is the first action from the committee since the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Her gripping account of what she saw and heard has raised new questions about whether Trump or some of his allies could face criminal liability.

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives
National
AP

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

  • By DELMER MARTÍNEZ, SONIA PÉREZ D. and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Families of the more than 60 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned in Texas have began to confirm their worst fears. And a common narrative is taking shape from Honduras to Mexico: people seeking a better life. Children hoping to earn enough to support their parents. Young adults who had hoped college would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. decided to take a cousin on his return from a trip to his homeland. More than 50 of those migrants left in the sweltering heat on the outskirts of San Antonio have died, while others remain hospitalized.

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads
National Politics
AP

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads

  • By HOPE YEN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is launching a $1 billion pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects. Buttigieg promises wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program’s limited dollars. Under the Reconnecting Communities program, cities and states can apply for the federal aid over five years to rectify harm caused by roadways built primarily through lower-income, Black communities after the 1950s creation of the interstate highway system. Projects could include new rapid bus transit lines; caps built on top of highways with green spaces, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways to allow for safe crossings; and partial removal of highways.

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
National
AP

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

  • By JAY REEVES and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS - Associated Press
  • Updated
A team searching a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping. And relatives of the victim say they now want the woman brought to justice nearly 70 years later. Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the warrant was found last week. It named a woman now known as Carolyn Bryant Donham on a kidnapping charge in Till's abduction. Donham was never arrested, and Till relatives in the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation now want her taken into custody.

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
National
AP

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

  • By TOM HAYS, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse. The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn. The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.

