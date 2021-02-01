Key events in Myanmar, long under military rule

— Nov. 8, 2015: The NLD wins a sweeping victory in general elections that were the first openly held since 1990. The military retained significant power under a constitution that also barred Suu Kyi from the presidency, but the position of state counsellor was created for her to lead the government.

— Aug. 25, 2017: Insurgents attack military outposts in the western state of Rakhine, killing dozens. The military responds with a massive crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim population, who begin fleeing by the hundreds of thousands into Bangladesh.

— Dec. 11, 2019: Suu Kyi defended the military in a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, denying it had committed genocide.

— Nov. 8, 2020: Myanmar holds elections, with the NLD capturing an outright majority in Parliament.

— Jan. 29, 2021: Myanmar’s election commission rejects the military’s allegations of fraud in the elections, finding no evidence to support the claims.

— Feb. 1, 2021: Myanmar military takes control of the country for one year, citing the government’s failure to act against its claims of voter fraud and refusal to postpone the November elections because of the coronavirus crisis. Her party says Suu Kyi is again placed under house arrest.

