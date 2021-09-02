Key figure in NC ballot probe gets prison for benefit fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A key player in a North Carolina ballot fraud probe that led to a new congressional election was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison for obtaining illegal Social Security benefits while concealing payments for political work he performed.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., 65, of Bladenboro, had pleaded guilty to two counts in June on the day his federal trial was supposed to begin. He faced a maximum combined sentence of 15 years in prison for his offenses of theft of government property and Social Security fraud.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle also told Dowless he must pay $8,600 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh, which prosecuted Dowless.

Dowless' sentencing was delayed last week because he had been hospitalized that day, an attorney said. Dowless attended Thursday's sentencing in Greenville.

The federal case was tangentially related to the ballot probe by the State Board of Elections and local prosecutors. Dowless and others still face state charges involving balloting during the 2016 and 2018 elections, with a possible trial by year's end.