Key findings in audit of California's unemployment agency

When people find out someone has claimed unemployment benefits in their name, they contact the Employment Development Department to get it fixed. By September, the agency was getting more than 1,000 of these reports each day. But the department had just one person assigned to review them, and that position became vacant in July. From April through October, the agency responded to less than 2% of these reports.

FLAWED RESPONSE

The department asked Bank of America to freeze 344,000 debit cards in September on suspicion of fraud. But state officials “reacted poorly” when they realized some of the frozen accounts were legitimate. The agency was slow to provide information and told lawmakers Bank of America was the one that decided to freeze the accounts. The audit said it's true Bank of America decided to freeze some accounts on its own, but said the department “played a significant role” in freezing the 344,000 accounts.

PAYMENTS TO INMATES

The audit found the state paid $810 million in benefits in the names of 45,000 prison inmates. That's more than double the amount agency officials admitted to last year. The audit said the agency was not prepared to guard against this type of fraud because it did not have a system to cross-match claims with a list of prison inmates, as many other states do.