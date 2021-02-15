Key Florida official overseeing COVID-19 response resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida's top lieutenants in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak resigned Monday, citing the grueling nature of the role — exacerbated by the demands of orchestrating the state's pandemic response — for his decision to leave the key post.

Jared Moskowitz, who led Florida's Division of Emergency Management for the past two years, said he tired of being away from his wife and two children, all of whom remain in Broward County while he spends much of his time more than 400 miles (640 kilometers) away in the state's capital city of Tallahassee.

“My 4-year-old said to me a couple of weeks ago: Daddy works for the governor. I don't want daddy to work for the governor anymore. I want daddy to come home," Moskowitz said. “And when your 4-year-old says that to you, you listen.”

Following the November presidential election, Moskowitz was touted by some Democrats to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Joe Biden — but that prospect was doubtful considering his ties with a Republican governor closely allied with former President Donald Trump.