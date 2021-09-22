Key Libya commander suspends duties ahead of December vote

Libyan lawmakers passed a presidential election law earlier this month, requiring possible candidates for president to relinquish whatever office they hold 90 days before the vote. Lawmakers are still debating a bill regulating the parliamentary vote.

However, lawmaker on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the transitional government, impeding efforts to unite the oil-rich North African country and even throwing the long-waited elections into uncertainty.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert and senior fellow at the Global Initiative, warned that Hifter’s candidacy may lead his opponents to undermine the elections altogether, which could raise the threat of renewed violence. Many armed groups loyal to Islamists in western Libya oppose the December vote, he cautioned.

“If real presidential elections take place in northwestern Libya, there will be huge tensions ahead of the contest, including potential clashes,” Harchaoui said.

Hifter has modeled his leadership on Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a close ally. Both have declared war on terrorism — applying the term not only to extremist groups but also more moderate Islamists.