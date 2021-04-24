Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

About 15 onlookers are seen on bystander and police body camera video standing on the sidewalk, shouting at Chauvin to get off of Floyd. Several testified about the trauma of watching Floyd die and the guilt of feeling powerless to intervene.

Blackwell told jurors that the bystanders, whom he called “a bouquet of humanity,” all saw that Floyd was suffering and they wanted to intervene. He said they were torn ”between the sanctity of life and wanting to intervene, and their respect for authority and police officers.”

“If those bystanders did not respect this badge, they could very easily have taken the law into their own hands and simply have removed Mr. Chauvin. ... But none of them did that. None of them did that because they respected this badge even if it tore them up inside,” Blackwell said.

“Instead, they call the police on the police. Instead, they picked up their phones to memorialize what they were seeing so that it could not be forgotten and so that it could not be misrepresented. Instead, they waited for their day to come in and ... talk with you, not, ladies and gentlemen, to tell their story, but to tell the truth about what they experienced.”

COMMON SENSE AS THE 46TH WITNESS