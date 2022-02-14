 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key US-Canada bridge reopens; a complete recap of Super Bowl LVI; plus more top news

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Happy Valentine's Day. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri is your weather cupid and brings news of a flip in record warmth from the West Coast to the East Coast.

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

A protester is arrested by as police remove truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after blocking the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. 

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities' inability to reclaim the streets.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border and hurt the economies of both nations. They also inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

Police in Windsor, Ontario, arrested 25 to 30 protesters and towed several vehicles Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit. The bridge reopened to traffic late Sunday night, a spokeswoman for bridge owner Detroit International Bridge Co. confirmed. Canada Border Services also confirmed that the bridge is open.

***

Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with his family after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

What to know about Super Bowl 56, from Cooper Kupp to Eminem

From a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee and Meadow Soprano driving an electric Chevy, here’s what happened Sunday at Super Bowl 56.

***

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 14

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Figure Skating

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, of Canada, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 14

Today in history: Feb. 14

“Linsanity” continued as Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with less than a second to play and New York rallied to beat…

Today in sports history: Feb. 14

Today in sports history: Feb. 14

In 1951, Sugar Ray Robinson wins the middleweight title with a technical knockout in the 13th round over Jake LaMotta in Chicago. See more fro…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

