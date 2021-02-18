Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages

BOSTON (AP) — Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began Saturday and which apparently affected dealers’ ability to order vehicles and parts and knocked offline a smartphone app that owners use to remotely start and warm up vehicles.

Both Kia and affiliated automaker Hyundai Motors America, which reported a less severe IT outage it said also began Saturday, said they had no evidence the problems were caused by ransomware. Neither would provide an explanation for what caused them.

In a statement on Thursday, Kia cited “online speculation” that Kia was hit by ransomware, which scrambles data until a victim pays to have it decoded. “At this time, and based on the best and most current information, we can confirm that we have no evidence that Kia or any Kia data is subject to a ransomware attack,” the company said.

The cybersecurity news outlet BleepingComputer reported Wednesday that it obtained a note in which the ransomware gang Doppelpaymer was demanding $20 million from Hyundai to decode scrambled data. The report said the gang was threatening to leak online data stolen from Hyundai unless the South Korean automaker paid up.