Kidnapped Indiana car salesman recounts harrowing near-death test drive

But the danger is not over yet. As the Borrego sits with the back of the semi shoved inside nearly to the backrests of the front seats and part of the roof sheared off, Kurtz feels fumes burning his nostrils and sees smoke billowing into the cabin. He panics. He screams for help.

“Someone opens the driver door and I’m yelling ‘pull my feet!’” he says. “They finally get me out of the vehicle, they’re trying to get me to walk and I can’t move my right leg at all. I just see myself covered in debris and blood.”

As he’s loaded into an ambulance, the Borrego is on fire, but when he sees pictures of the crash — the rear of semi positioned at the ideal height and depth to obliterate anyone in the two front seats — his reaction is the same as almost anyone else who sees them. There’s no way someone could have survived.

“The fact that I wasn’t dead, it was a miracle,” he says.

‘I was kidnapped’

Wednesday, Aug. 11 was a slow day at Bosco Family Motors in Hobart, where Kurtz has worked on and off for the last three years and now works as the sales manager, when a man appeared in the lot around 4:30 p.m.