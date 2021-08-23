Kidnapped Indiana car salesman recounts harrowing near-death test drive

Max Kurtz didn’t see it coming, his focus instead squarely on the frenzied events unfolding in his front passenger seat of the Kia Borrego, when he felt the pressure of several tons of metal smashing against him.
In that moment, the 23-year-old closed his eyes, let his body go limp and prepared for the end.
“I was awake for all of it,” Kurtz says. “I feel my body start to get crushed. I feel metal scraping. I feel like it’s going to crush my hips into me.
“I feel like I’m going to die. This is going to crush into me until I pop.”
As he waited for the pressure of what he did not know at the time was the back of semitrailer to finish forcing its way through his midsection, he suddenly felt the forward motion of the SUV and the mounting pressure of the trailer slow, then stop. Reconnecting to the present, he felt a hot liquid running down his face and smelled coolant burning nearby.
“After a second I open my eyes and I see a s--tshow,” he says. “I see metal all over me. I’m lying on my side with my legs draped over the driver’s seat and I’m just trying to shuffle to get my body straight.”
Then a voice, that of a passerby on Interstate 80/94 who raced toward the wreckage.
“I hear somebody yelling, ‘Hey, is anybody in there? And I’m yelling back and now I know I have a chance to survive,” Kurtz said.
But the danger is not over yet. As the Borrego sits with the back of the semi shoved inside nearly to the backrests of the front seats and part of the roof sheared off, Kurtz feels fumes burning his nostrils and sees smoke billowing into the cabin. He panics. He screams for help.
“Someone opens the driver door and I’m yelling ‘pull my feet!’” he says. “They finally get me out of the vehicle, they’re trying to get me to walk and I can’t move my right leg at all. I just see myself covered in debris and blood.”
As he’s loaded into an ambulance, the Borrego is on fire, but when he sees pictures of the crash — the rear of semi positioned at the ideal height and depth to obliterate anyone in the two front seats — his reaction is the same as almost anyone else who sees them. There’s no way someone could have survived.
“The fact that I wasn’t dead, it was a miracle,” he says.
‘I was kidnapped’
Wednesday, Aug. 11 was a slow day at Bosco Family Motors in Hobart, where Kurtz has worked on and off for the last three years and now works as the sales manager, when a man appeared in the lot around 4:30 p.m.
The man, who court documents state was 29-year-old LeDarien Devontae Deshon Gregory, of Hammond, showed up without a vehicle, the first sign, Kurtz said, that something wasn’t quite right. But the day had been slow, Gregory said he would pay cash and Kurtz works on commission. So he went onto the lot and made an introduction.
Per company policy and general industry practice, Gregory handed Kurtz his ID and asked to go on a test drive. Court documents allege the ID Gregory gave Kurtz was not his, and in interview with police Kurtz admits he wasn’t certain the picture on the ID was the same man who was standing in front of him. Gregory, Kurtz told The Times, was wearing a hat and face mask at the dealership.
“I was suspect from the start,” Kurtz said. “I told my secretary right away that I don’t like giving test drives for walkers (those who show up without their own car).”
Fearing Gregory would use the car to run errands or buy groceries — something Kurtz says happens from time to time — if not something worse like steal the car, and without having a personal vehicle on the lot as collateral, Kurtz OK’d the test drive but said he would need to come along for the ride.
Inside the vehicle, a blue 2009 Kia Borrego, Kurtz said Gregory told him he wanted to get on the highway to “see what it can do,” so the salesman mapped out a loop starting on I-65 north and turning east on the Borman Expressway. Instead, Gregory went westbound on I-80/94 and began “acting like he was panicking,” according to court documents.
“(At that point) I’m starting to get a little nervous, like, what the heck? What’s going on?” Kurtz told The Times.
Still telling the salesman he’s scared, Gregory pulled onto the shoulder and asked for Kurtz to drive the rest of the way. Once again, Kurtz’s suspicions kicked in.
“I’m scared he’s going to leave me on the side of the road,” Kurtz said. “I wait until he gets out and I see he turns to step back into it, so we both sprint back to the car. He goes, ‘damn man, you’re fast.’ I said, ‘yeah, I’m not falling for that.’”
Kurtz directs Gregory to take the next exit, warning that if he doesn’t he’s going to call the police. Gregory doesn’t, so Kurtz dials 911.
“I call the police and he’s like, ‘no man, don’t do this, get off the phone, get off the phone,’” Kurtz said. “Now I see he’s starting to accelerate. I’m trying to get the information out (to the 911 dispatcher). He reaches over and starts fighting me over the phone; we’re going about 120 (mph).”
Then, the impact. Eyes closed. Body limp. Prepare to die.
Shouting to medics as he was being pulled from the wreckage, Kurtz told them, “I was kidnapped.”
‘I figure she needed to know’
In charging documents filed in Lake Criminal Court, investigators say Gregory told them that Kurtz started “freaking out” on the highway and grabbed the steering wheel before the impact. Somehow, Gregory was able to walk away from the crash before being located, transported to the hospital and later arrested. He faces felony kidnapping, auto theft and identity deception charges, along with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Kurtz, who was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital not long after the crash, is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, several broken ribs, a broken vertebrae in his lower back and serious injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers. His doctors are optimistic, however, that he will make a full recovery.
In the ambulance as he left the crash scene, Kurtz, who is from Portage, had medics contact his parents and a fellow manager at a different Bosco dealership. He also made sure someone informed his co-workers back in Hobart.
“When I was in the ambulance I made them call the shop,” Kurtz said. “I figure (the secretary) needed to know … to tell them I wasn’t coming back.”
Kurtz said he was angry when he found out Gregory walked away from the scene while he sits in the hospital with a long road ahead, but he is comforted to know that the man who allegedly did this to him is in custody and could face serious legal consequences.
“I truly didn’t expect it to go how it did,” Kurtz said. “I truly expected he would go back to the dealership.”
Kurtz’s parents have spent time with him at the hospital and his girlfriend, Nadia, has been with him every day. Kurtz expects to be transferred to a facility in the Region soon to continue his rehab. Then, he says, it’s time to go back to work.
“I normally really like my job. It’s a really good job for me,” Kurtz said. “That’s still my dealership as far as I’m concerned. The guys they have there now are just covering for me.”
Still, sitting near death in the front seat of a burning, tattered car with the rear of a semi nearly pressed against your face does lead to some deeper realizations.
“When I was lying there bloody in my car I was reflecting on my life and what I was doing with it,” Kurtz said. “I just can’t figure that out right now.”
In the days since the wreck, he said several first responders have been in touch, sharing harrowing videos of the scene and his recovery, and he said he’s been able to connect through Facebook with the first bystander who called to him as he opened his eyes.
“He really put me as at ease as I could be in the situation,” Kurtz said. “It was comforting to hear that voice and I know that I’m not dead.
“This is real life, still.”
A fundraiser to pay for Kurtz’s extensive medical bills has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/tdxwaq-maxs-hospital-bills.