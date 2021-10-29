 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kilauea still spurting lava, 1 month into latest eruption

  • Updated
  • 0
Kilauea still spurting lava, 1 month into latest eruption

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanos on Earth, continued erupting on Hawaii's Big Island Friday. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava continues to pour out of Kilauea's summit crater, one month after the latest eruption began at the Hawaii volcano.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Friday lava was emerging from a single vent inside Halemaumau Crater. The eruption is contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and isn't threatening any homes.

Nightime aerial video shot from a helicopter shows lava gushing from a vent and spreading across the crater floor.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It's erupted dozens of times since 1952.

The latest eruption began inside the crater on Sept. 29.

In 2018, the volcano erupted from vents within a residential neighborhood. That episode sent streams of lava across the Puna district of the Big Island, destroying farms and more than 700 homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winnebago defeats Cheyenne-Eagle Butte football 52-0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News