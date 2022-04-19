 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Killer of LA philanthropist gets 190-year prison term

  • Updated
  • 0
Philanthropist Killed

FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. A parolee who used an assault rifle to murder the 81-year-old philanthropist wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

 Mark Von Holden - invision linkable, Invision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A parolee who murdered 81-year-old philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a legendary music executive, was sentenced Tuesday to 190 years in a California prison.

Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in Los Angeles Superior Court last month and admitted he used an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle to shoot Avant in her Beverly Hills home Dec. 1 and fired several rounds at her security guard as he fled.

Avant was married to Clarence Avant, a Grammy winner known as the “Godfather of Black Music” for mentoring and helping the careers of artists including Bill Withers, Little Willie John, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Maynor shot Jacqueline Avant in the back when she surprised him after he broke into the couple's house during a burglary attempt in which he hoped to steal $50,000, prosecutors said. After fleeing the scene, he broke into a home in the Hollywood Hills and then accidentally shot himself in the foot as he was leaving.

People are also reading…

Avant used her money for charities that helped low-income neighborhoods such as Watts and South Los Angeles. She was on the board of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Clarence Avant, 91, a concert promoter and manager, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Prosecutors said Maynor had searched for information on Clarence Avant and the couple's address the day before the killing.

Maynor showed no remorse for the slaying, bragging to a friend on a jail phone call about all the news stories about him and laughing, according to a court document filed by Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila.

“You think my mama's seen that?” he asked.

“I don't know, but that's not funny,” the woman, who was not identified, said. "Why are you laughin'? That's somebody's life. That's somebody's family member."

The Avants were married for 54 years and had two children, Alexander Du Bois Avant and Nicole Avant, a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas who is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

After Jacqueline Avant’s death, tributes were paid to her and her charitable work by former President Bill Clinton, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Quincy Jones.

Maynor, who was on parole for his second robbery conviction, bragged to a friend during a jail call that he expected a shorter sentence because prosecutors were not seeking life without parole.

“I'm gonna get out of jail. I'll probably do like 20 ... 25, get out, you feel me?” he said.

Under District Attorney George Gascón, the office did not seek a special circumstance allegation that the killing was committed in the act of a burglary, which could have led to a possible sentence of life without parole.

Instead, prosecutors sought an enhanced penalty under the Three Strikes law where a third serious or violent felony can trigger a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA doctor 'beamed up' to ISS with 'holoportation' technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News