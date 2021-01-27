Killer winter tornado stuns storm-savvy Alabama town

It wasn't the first twister for Fultondale, which also caught the tail end of an EF- 4 tornado that ripped across Alabama from Tuscaloosa to northern Jefferson County on April 27, 2011, killing 65 people and injuring 1,500 along a path more than 80 miles (130 kilometers) long, according to the weather service.

Herring already had gotten ready for bed when a warning siren went off and a TV forecaster said the storm was headed toward their home. He said he put on some pants and began looking for his wife’s two cats when they realized they were out of time.

“We ran in the bathroom, got down in the tub and covered over with some towels and then in about two minutes it was all over,” Herring said.

The couple was covered with boards and pieces of walls afterward, but neither was seriously hurt. “We got out and my wife said, ‘We don’t have a roof.’ I walked in the hallway and said, ‘We ain’t got no walls either.’ I said, ‘We’re lucky to be alive, Patti,’” Tim Herring said.

Sobbing, Patti Herring was shaken and as she picked through the debris looking for a missing cat and her late mother’s cherished belongings.