Kind acts accentuated slain Chicago officer's brief career

Carlos Yanez Sr., a retired Chicago police officer, said he was speaking on behalf of his son, Carlos Yanez, Jr., French's partner, who remains hospitalized after the shooting that cost him an eye and left two bullets in his brain.

“He made sure that I was here for him. I speak for him," said Yanez Sr.

He said his son asked that one of his shirts be buried with French. “He said, 'Dad, where Ella goes ... I would like a a little bit of me to be with her.”

Whenever an officer is killed in the line of duty, the funeral is typically attended by representatives from departments across the state and beyond. All in dress uniforms, they stood to attention as French's casket was taken into and out of the church.

Shadowing the funeral were the facts of the night the 29-year-old French was killed, when she and Yanez Jr. pulled over a vehicle for expired plates and a passenger in that vehicle and opened fire on them.

Cupich spoke briefly about the illegal guns that continue to flood the city. Prosecutors contend a man who bought the gun used to shoot French passed it illegally to the suspect in her death.