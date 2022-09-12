King Charles III addresses Parliament; Biden to push cancer 'moonshot'; NFL Week 1 recap

Today is Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain for the Midwest as cool, fall temperatures settle on the East. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 12 In a speech at Rice University, President John F. Kennedy declared: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not b…

Today in sports history: Sept. 12 In 2011, Novak Djokovic holds on to beat defending champion Rafael Nadal to win his first U.S. Open championship. See more sports moments from…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...