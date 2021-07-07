Kiwi sailors Burling, Tuke care for oceans as wins pile up

Said Tuke: “We see the opportunity that we have still competing and being able to shine a light on ocean health and use what we’re doing in sailing to get more eyeballs onto that. That’s been great.”

The 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race was about the only thing Burling and Tuke didn’t win in the last five years. But it’s what they saw — and didn’t see — on that trek that prompted them to take action.

“It’s an incredibly complex problem and the one for me is what you don’t see,” Burling said. “You look out the window at a healthy ocean or an unhealthy ocean and they don’t look so different. I sailed around the world being able to count the amount of whales we saw on one hand and the bird life in the South Pacific wasn’t anywhere near what we’ve been told stories of what it should it be like.

“At that stage you didn’t really realize why, but since you dive into the science you really start to understand what’s going on out there and the problems became pretty apparent pretty quickly that we really needed to actually do our part and try to create a positive change,” he said.

Burling and Tuke are prime examples of New Zealanders’ affinity for the ocean.