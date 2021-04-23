Ku Klux Klan membership records made public in Denver

“Reminding people that this is also part of our history is essential to moving forward,” DiPrince said. “You have to be honest about hard truths, as well as the things we love and celebrate.”

The digitized ledgers include specific locations, people and institutions, including History Colorado, the State Capitol, the city fire department and the state hospital.

“We worked with community advisors to make sure with we weren’t just dropping this into the world,” DiPrince said. “That could be traumatizing, or there could be ways in which is seems like it’s celebrating white supremacy. We were really intentional about about providing a larger context.”

As a result, DiPrince said the archive was posted online with links to stories of people who resisted the KKK at the time, such as Dr. Joseph Westbrook. Westbrook infiltrated the KKK long before Detective Ron Ron Stallworth went undercover to bust them in Colorado Springs in the 1970s. That story that was made into Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman” based on Stallworth's memoir “Black Klansman.”

The ledgers are now the single largest archival item digitally available from History Colorado.

