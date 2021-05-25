Ky. prosecutor won't seek charges in Guard shooting of cook

Steve Romines, a lawyer for McAtee’s family, said he wasn't surprised that prosecutors would not be seeking charges for officers or guard members involved in the shooting.

“When private citizens are forced to act in self defense, they are charged and have to present that defense to a jury,” Romines said in a statement to the AP. “Cops are summarily exonerated without any proof ever being presented. Does anyone really doubt why it continues to happen?”

Investigators determined last year that a Kentucky National Guard member fired the fatal bullet, based on shell casing analysis. But they were unable to determine which guard member fired the shot. In all, 19 rounds were fired by two guard members and two Louisville officers after McAtee fired the first of two shots, according to Wine.

The Guard was in the city to help enforce a curfew amid protests spurred by the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Taylor, who was fatally shot by police on March 13, 2020.

Wine said McAtee knew about the 9 p.m. curfew. When officers arrived on the scene, one officer, Katie Crews, fired several pepper balls toward YaYa's where McAtee's niece was standing, according to Wine's statement. Officers were seen on surveillance video shooting pepper balls into the area where McAtee was cooking outdoors and inside his kitchen.