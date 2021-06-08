LA sheriff sends deputies to assess Venice homeless crisis

“They’re going to start interfacing with the homeless, start doing their assessments and figuring out where everybody is in their transition from being homeless to being housed,” he told CBS 2 News.

Villaneuva told CBS 2 News that he was not trying to start a turf battle with the Police Department, but instead was trying to help.

“I’m not going to blame LAPD whatsoever,” he said. “I think they can definitely do the job. They’re more than capable, have good leadership. However, if they’re hamstrung by politicians that don’t want them to do their job, well then they’re left in a very, very bad situation.”

“The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to working with all of our public safety partner agencies and elected officials to improve the safety of our communities," the LAPD said in a statement Tuesday. ”Including efforts to increase outreach and provide needed housing and supportive services in the Venice Beach community and elsewhere.”

Police Chief Michel Moore also called on the City Council to end a moratorium that he said wouldn't allow his officers to enforce city no-camping laws, KNBC-TV reported.