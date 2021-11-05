 Skip to main content
AP

LA utility worker is electrocuted in underground vault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles city utility worker was electrocuted while working in an electrical vault, authorities said.

The electrocution happened Thursday morning on Terminal Island in Los Angeles harbor.

“While working as part of a cable splicing crew performing electrical service work, our employee contacted an energized circuit in an underground vault,” the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said in a statement.

Co-workers removed the man from the vault and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, but the worker did not survive. His identity was not immediately made public.

The power and water department "is working with the appropriate agencies to investigate this incident and has also offered counseling and support services to the employees affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.

