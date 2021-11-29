Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston on Oct. 1, 2020.
AP Photo/Steven Senne
NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, based on objections to the first vote.
The rare move was first announced on Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.
The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.
But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may choose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.
Top pics from the weekend: Virus outbreak and more
A family prepares tea outside the Directorate of Disaster office where they are camped, in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. About 2000 internally displaced people left Allahyar village in Ghor province because of a drought and are seeking help from the regional government in Herat. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, fumbles the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and safety Chuck Clark (36) try to recover the fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Ravens recovered the loose ball. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton
Protestors take to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, calling for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. The protest comes after the deadliest attack in years against the security forces in the Sahel's Soum province earlier this month, where more than 50 security forces were killed and after an attack in the Center North region where 19 people including nine members of the security forces were killed. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)
Sophie Garcia
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Tobias Mueller of Germany falls while competing with Johannes Aujesky of Austria during the small final in men's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
A member of the LGBT community of Ecuador joins a protest outside the Basilica del Voto Nacional in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The protest came after claims that transgender people were stopped at the churchyard from taking selfies with the Basilica in the background. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, top right, leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, left, after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
People hold banners during a demonstration demanding more government action to prevent violence against women, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women being killed by their partners and as French women increasingly speak out about sexual harassment and abuse. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Laurent Cipriani
Hungary's Peter Nagy, left, playing with Fabian Marozsan, returns the ball to Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic during their Davis Cup men's doubles Finals tennis match at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Runners participate in the Mexico City Marathon, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
Los Angeles Rams' Dont'e Deayon and Jordan Fuller break up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash
This photo shows aftermath of a looted street in Honiara's Chinatown, Solomon Islands, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Violence receded Friday in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of addressing the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns about the country's increasing links with China. (AP Photo/Piringi Charley)
Piringi Charley
Baylor safety Jairon McVea reacts as Texas Tech place kicker Jonathan Garibay watches his field goal attempt miss in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon celebrates as he runs off the field following a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Mary Schwalm
Thomas Barr joins dozens of other tuba musicians to play Christmas music, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Downtown Crossing in Boston. Boston's TubaChristmas has been happening for more than 40 years. It is one of more than 180 such celebrations throughout North America this year. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Players of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrate with the trophy after beating Brazil's Flamengo 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP)
Hollie Adams
People wear face masks as they walk, in Regent Street, in London, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was necessary to take "targeted and precautionary measures" after two people tested positive for the new variant in England. He also said mask-wearing in shops and on public transport will be required. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
A health worker shows an empty syringe after inoculating a woman with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine during the first day of a nationwide three-day vaccination drive at a school in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. There has been no reported infection so far caused by the new variant in the Philippines, a Southeast Asian pandemic hotspot where COVID-19 cases have considerably dropped to below 1,000 each day in recent days, but the emergence of the Omicron variant has set off a new alarm. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
