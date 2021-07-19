Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite; Killers, Dan + Shay albums

A concert at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee, will coincide with the release of their fourth album, “Good Things.” Pre-sales for the event begin Monday and all tickets go on sale Friday.

The album's first single — “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber was released in late 2019 and spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The duo plan to tour again this fall for a 30-date trek, beginning Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina, and ending Dec. 7 in Boston. The tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

NO KILLING TIME

Despite releasing an album last year, The Killers are preparing another one next month.

“Pressure Machine” — their band's seventh studio album — is available Aug. 13. Promotional material calls it “The Killers’ most restrained and resonant album yet.”

The album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado, all of whom worked together on The Killers’ album “Imploding the Mirage,” released last year.

“Pressure Machine” will explore the memories and stories of people who impacted frontman Brandon Flowers growing up in a small town in Utah.

The band will hit the road to promote the new clutch of songs, starting off in Vancouver on Aug. 19 and ending Oct. 8 in Detroit.

