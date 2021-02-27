Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs have been returned safely, LAPD says

She also praised the dog walker. "You risked your life to fight for our family," she said. "You're forever a hero."

Home surveillance video shows attack

Meantime, the investigation is ongoing and LAPD is still working to locate possible suspects from Wednesday's attack, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Among the pieces of evidence being investigated is surveillance video from the scene.

The footage, recorded by a home surveillance camera and obtained by CNN, shows the man walking on what police identified as Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood when a light-colored sedan slows and stops next to him.

At least two individuals can be seen exiting the vehicle, accosting the dog walker as a physical altercation ensues. The footage also contains vivid audio in which the victim can be heard telling the attackers, "No, no" as he struggles with the men.

One attacker restrains the victim, as the other appears to point a gun. A gunshot can be heard, and the victim falls backward as the assailants race back to the car.