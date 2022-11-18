Lake-effect snowstorm slams N.Y.; Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum; Titans top Packers | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:
- A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. Ahead of the storm, the NFL announced it would relocate the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday.
- Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.
- In sports, the Titans strengthened their grip on the AFC South with a win over the Packers.
What does the latest court ruling mean for student loan forgiveness? Find out on the latest PennyWise podcast.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' stars Adam Brody, Lizzie Caplan, showrunner Taffy Brodesser-Akner discuss Hulu series | Streamed & Screened podcast
Learn more about Hulu's new limited series 'Fleishman is in Trouble' on Streamed & Screened.
🎧 For some families, this year's political debate might be what's on the Thanksgiving menu.
Watch Now: Octopuses caught throwing things at each other, and more of today's top videos
Watch these octopuses throw silt and shells at one another, a strange solar phenomenon that looks like a snake was seen slithering across the Sun, and more of today's top videos.
Octopuses have been captured on camera throwing silt and shells at one another, according to new research.
So what the heck is this “solar serpent”?
Her owner says it was all about consistency. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt Pr…
Some fans, particularly in Europe, have pledged to boycott this year's World Cup, which starts on Sunday, as Qatar's treatment of migrant work…
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galupp…
For many fans of Taylor Swift there is now some bad blood between them and Ticketmaster after those hoping to score tickets to Swift’s upcomin…