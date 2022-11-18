 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake-effect snowstorm slams N.Y.; Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum; Titans top Packers | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. Ahead of the storm, the NFL announced it would relocate the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday.
  • Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.
  • In sports, the Titans strengthened their grip on the AFC South with a win over the Packers.

Watch Now: Octopuses caught throwing things at each other, and more of today's top videos

Watch these octopuses throw silt and shells at one another, a strange solar phenomenon that looks like a snake was seen slithering across the Sun, and more of today's top videos.

Antisocial octopuses caught throwing things at each other
World

Antisocial octopuses caught throwing things at each other

  • Updated
  • 0

Octopuses have been captured on camera throwing silt and shells at one another, according to new research.

Strange solar phenomenon looks like a snake slithering across the Sun
World

Strange solar phenomenon looks like a snake slithering across the Sun

  • Updated
  • 0

So what the heck is this “solar serpent”?

Amazing! Paralyzed dog learns to run again after physiotherapy and TLC
Pets

Amazing! Paralyzed dog learns to run again after physiotherapy and TLC

  • Updated
  • 0

Her owner says it was all about consistency. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Republicans win slim House majority, complicating Biden's agenda
National

Republicans win slim House majority, complicating Biden's agenda

  • Updated
  • 0

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt Pr…

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community
World

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community

  • Updated
  • 0

Some fans, particularly in Europe, have pledged to boycott this year's World Cup, which starts on Sunday, as Qatar's treatment of migrant work…

U.S. Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage under federal law
National

U.S. Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage under federal law

  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galupp…

Taylor Swift fans outraged after Ticketmaster chaos
Music

Taylor Swift fans outraged after Ticketmaster chaos

  • Updated
  • 0

For many fans of Taylor Swift there is now some bad blood between them and Ticketmaster after those hoping to score tickets to Swift’s upcomin…

