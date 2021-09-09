LaQuan Smith throws a fashion party at Empire State Building

NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants.

In his first see now, buy now show, the designer hosted about 200 guests on the landmark's famous Observation Deck with sweeping cityscape views as the wind tried to make away with one of his model's huge black hats.

“This building is a true representation of New York City dreams,” Smith told The Associated Press before his evening show. “Me being a New York native, I have vivid memories of coming here as a kid. It's a full circle moment.”

And he meant that literally, sending his models all around the deck to an explicit soundtrack that screamed it's time to party.

“I’m really excited to reinforce what it means to be unapologetically sexy. I’m ready to start getting people out there again,” Smith said.

Kylie Jenner was out there. She showed up in her first public appearance since revealing her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in a custom Smith catsuit that put her growing belly on display under lace from neck to ankle.