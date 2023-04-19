A "large and extremely dangerous" tornado has been observed over Cole, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. The counties being affected are southeastern Cleveland and west-central McClain Counties.

Although this tornado is moving through largely rural areas, heavy damage is expected.

Elsewhere, a tornado watch has been issued until 11 p.m. CT for western Iowa, southeastern Nebraska, northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

