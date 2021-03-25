Large tornado reported in Alabama as South braces for more

A "dangerous environment" is developing over the watch area, with multiple rounds of severe storms expected, the SPC said. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail are possible.

Long-track tornadoes remain on the ground for an extended period of time. The majority of tornadoes are on the ground for just minutes, but with some severe events, there can be tornadoes on the ground for hours. This kind of tornado is known for causing widespread damage.

More than a million people are under the high threat for tornadoes, including in cities like Florence, Mississippi, and Decatur and Madison, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday issued a state of emergency for 46 counties ahead of the expected severe weather."

More than 7 million people are in areas with moderate threat for tornadoes -- a level 4 out of 5 -- and those include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi.

"The ingredients will combine on Thursday for another severe weather outbreak in the South," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "Very humid Gulf of Mexico air combined with strong rising motion will create multiple rounds of severe weather including rotating storms that could produce tornadoes."

Threat is highest this afternoon and evening