Largest colleges push student vaccines with mandates, prizes

Students are required to be vaccinated, but the school has been lenient with those opposed to getting the shots. It has granted over 800 exemptions without denying a single request, no matter the reason.

Officials are working with students who have not complied with the mandate to understand their concerns about the vaccines, said the university’s interim president, Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, a pediatrician.

“We would be very sensitive to the fact that there is misinformation out there, that we might need to educate the student," he said. "So it’s about trying to work with that student to understand what their concerns are, trying to get them to the right place in terms of vaccinations.”

The campus set up clinics for unvaccinated students to get shots as they arrive. Among those who signed up was graduate student Cindy Barreto, who said it was hard to get an appointment back home in Brazil, where her brother was hospitalized in intensive care with the virus.

“I know people who are waiting to get the vaccine, and I would say don’t do that,” she said.