'Largest Confederate monument in the South is coming down.' Court rulings clear way for removal of Lee Monument in Richmond.

At a news conference Thursday, Attorney General Mark Herring said he doesn’t anticipate an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court but would fight one if there is.

“I don’t think there’s any legal basis for a further appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but I’ll say this. If they try, we will be there to oppose it. This statue is coming down, and I really hope that the parties in the case and the lawyers who are representing them see the strength and the power of the decision, and the will of the people that it come down, and not delay it further,” Herring said.

Patrick McSweeney, lawyer for the property owners, said Thursday that he had not yet had a chance to read the rulings and indicated he may not comment.

The 130-year-old, 60-foot-tall bronze statue of the Confederate general on a horse gained national attention last year as a focus of protests in Richmond. The base of the monument is now covered with graffiti, and it was illuminated at night with holographic images. A year ago, demonstrators at the circle — now surrounded by fencing — were tear-gassed by police.

Other Confederate statues and memorials along Monument Avenue located on city property came down following the protests. The Lee statue is on state property.