Las Vegas massacre memorial panel focusing on victim stories

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A panel planning a permanent memorial at the Las Vegas site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is focusing on stories about the more than 58 people killed by gunfire and thousands left wounded and emotionally scarred, and on lessons learned.

A second online questionnaire circulated this month by the 1 October Memorial Committee drew almost 5,200 responses in two weeks, according to a report Wednesday to Clark County commissioners who will be asked in coming months to pick a designer and determine how stories of the October 2017 attack will be told.

Focus groups indicated the project should avoid political topics and personal details about the shooter, according to the report.

More than half the voluntary respondents to the unscientific questionnaire thought the memorial should include references to country music and about 40% said visitors should be able leave a personalized memento.

More than 80% of respondents said victim biographies and survivor stories should be included and that education should include support for mental health. About 75% agreed the memorial should show lessons learned by first responders and the hospitality industry.