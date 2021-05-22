Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

“A lot of people that wouldn’t ordinarily do it, a lot of guys, they said, they came here because it’s Hustler,” his wife Harper said. “To take away the stodginess of it, to make it Hustler, it’s very clever.”

“Nothing says vaccinations like a stripper pole,” said the couple’s friend George Stoecklin, who joined them to get his shot.

Myers, 70, said he was reluctant to get the shot and worried about how fast it had been available. But he noted his age and said he was concerned about his ability to spread the virus and infect others, including his wife.

Myers said he was disappointed there were no dancers on the stage while he got his shot but said, “at least I got the scope of it.”

More than 46% of the state’s population age 12 and over has received at least one shot of the vaccine, but Nevada health officials said this week that a steep drop-off in demand for shots may make it impossible for the state to reach a goal of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population.

Nevada officials have been increasingly turning to pop-up clinics in places like churches, schools and senior centers -- and now strip clubs -- to try to get more shots in arms.