AP

Las Vegas police seek suspect in Mirage hotel room killing

  • Updated
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Nevada are on the lookout for a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police say a man was shot to death and two women were wounded inside a hotel room Thursday night. They said the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the suspect has not been apprehended.

Police Lt. Dori Koren told KSNV that officers arrived about a minute after the initial call and with security officers provided medical attention to the women, who were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Koren said they’ve got security video and good leads and he’s confident the gunman will be caught.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

