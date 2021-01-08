Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Growing more and more frail, Tommy Lasorda looked on from a suite at Globe Life Field in Texas, watching as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Surrounded by family and friends, Lasorda celebrated the team's first championship in 32 years that October evening amid the coronavirus pandemic. While his mobility was slowed, his mind was still sharp.

Fittingly, it was the last game he ever attended.

“He always said he wanted 2 things, to live to be 100 and to see another championship brought to the city of LA," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tweeted. “Although he fought like hell to hit triple digits, I couldn't be more proud to know he got to see the Dodgers on top again, where he knew we belonged.”

The Hall of Fame manager who was true blue to the Dodgers for more than seven decades died Thursday night after having a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California, the team said Friday. Lasorda was 93. He had just returned home Tuesday after being hospitalized since Nov. 8 with heart issues.

Lasorda had been the oldest living baseball Hall of Famer — that distinction now belongs to Willie Mays, who turns 90 in May.