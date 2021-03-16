Last Texas power regulator from February blackouts resigns

Bill Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was fired from his $800,000-plus job, also on March 1. ERCOT manages the electric grid that energizes most of Texas. Also, at least six ERCOT board members have resigned in the wake of the power failures.

ERCOT officials have said the entire grid — which is uniquely isolated from the rest of the U.S. — was on the brink of collapse in the early hours of Feb. 15 as power plants froze in the cold and record demand for electricity to heat homes overwhelmed the system.

The power did not flip back on for days for millions of residents, and the prolonged outages quickly escalated to a crisis of tragic proportions, as people trying to keep warm died of carbon monoxide poisoning and others froze to death.

Abbott, a Republican, had blamed the power failures on ERCOT, but the three-member commission appointed by Abbott has oversight authority over ERCOT.

“Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal,” Abbott said in his Tuesday statement.

