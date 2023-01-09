Last year was the deadliest year on record for police violence in US

At least 1,176 people were killed by law enforcement officers in the U.S. last year, the most of any year since at least 2013.

That’s 36 more people than 2021, according to the nonprofit Mapping Police Violence, which last updated its database on Dec. 31. It may be an undercount as the organization continues to compile data, which it does regularly for all of the years it tracks.

Of people killed by law enforcement last year, 287 were Black. That’s 24% of the total number of police killings, the group found. US Census data show 13.6% of the population is Black. Police shooting incidents accounted for 96% of the killings. The database also tracks killings by Taser, vehicles or other use of force.

“The majority of these killings began with a response to a mental health call, routine traffic stop, a nonviolent offense or disturbance or a situation where there was no crime alleged,” Samuel Sinyangwe, Mapping Police Violence’s founder, said. “Creating alternative community-based responses to these types of situations could make a real difference in reducing police violence and saving lives.”

Calls to reform or defund police departments have grown from activists and protesters in past years, particularly in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer. That year’s Black Lives Matter protests are believed to be the largest movement in U.S. history, and international protests also decried anti-Black police brutality.

The 50 largest cities in the U.S. reduced their fiscal 2021 police budgets by 5.2% from the year prior in aggregate, but police funding also comprised a slightly higher percentage of the overall budgets.

Cities including Tampa, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, increased their police funding in fiscal 2021, a Bloomberg analysis showed. New York and Minneapolis were among those that decreased their budgets that year. New York allocated $5.53 billion toward police spending in fiscal 2023.

A history of police violence in America Intro 1704: Start of slave patrols in South Carolina 1838: First police department 1865: Southern states establish first 'black codes' Dec. 24, 1865: Ku Klux Klan formed 1877: Protesters and law enforcement clash in the Great Railroad Strike May 4, 1886: Labor leaders, strikers protest police brutality in the Haymarket riots Sept. 10, 1897: Immigrant miners are attacked in the Lattimer massacre 1904: Parchman Farm in Mississippi shifts from plantation to prison 1916: Start of Great Migration causes racial tensions May 22, 1917: Ell Persons lynching 1919: The 'Red Summer' of 1919 1929: President Herbert Hoover establishes the National Commission on Law Observance and Enforcement May 30, 1937: Chicago police shoot 10 protesters at Republic Steel Plant protests 1943: LAPD officers complicit in attacks against Mexican Americans during Zoot Suit Riots 1882–1968: Lack of law enforcement and government intervention during lynchings and murders 1956: COINTELPRO is founded to monitor radicals and activists 1960s: Rising militarization of police forces around the US 1963: Over 250,000 attend March on Washington 1965: Watts Riots highlight tensions between police and Black Americans 1965: Special Weapons and SWAT team established in LA 1967: Newark race riot begins due to injuries inflicted by police on John Smith 1967: Racial profiling and police brutality culminate in Detroit riots 1967: Federal Kerner Commission admits that ‘police action’ is the cause of urban rebellions of 1960s 1969: New York City riots after a police raid on Stonewall Inn 1971: Death of George Jackson in prison sparks controversy June 18, 1971: War on Drugs campaign kicks off 1970s–1980s: Spike in urban crime perpetuates stereotypes and creates 'broken windows' policies 1991: Video of police officers beating Rodney King sparks outrage 1992: Riots begin in Los Angeles due to Rodney King beating and Latasha Harlins killing 1994: Congress passes the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 1994: Violent Crime bill's "three strikes" provisions pave way for mass incarceration 1997: 1033 program helping to militarize police is created Feb. 4, 1999: Police shooting of Amadou Diallo 2000: Prison population almost doubles in a single decade 2000s: School-to-prison pipeline emerges with increased police presence and zero-tolerance policies in schools April 7, 2001: Cincinnati police officer shoots Timothy Thomas 2001–2013: NYC police target people of color due to 9/11 and expansion of 'stop and frisk' 2002: NYPD's Street Crimes Unit disbanded 2006: Police shootings of Sean Bell and Kathryn Harris Johnston further escalate tensions 2007: Under pressure, NYPD releases data showing racial disparities in its policing Dec. 20, 2011: Police shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith May 16, 2010: SWAT shooting of 7-year-old Aiyana Jones 2014: Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and Michael Brown all die at the hands of police Nov. 28, 2014: UN Committee against 