 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Last year was the deadliest year on record for police violence in US

  • 0

VICE News reports that 1,176 people were killed by police in the United States last year. It was the highest number of deadly police incidents since the nonprofit organization Mapping Police Violence has been recording data.

At least 1,176 people were killed by law enforcement officers in the U.S. last year, the most of any year since at least 2013.

That’s 36 more people than 2021, according to the nonprofit Mapping Police Violence, which last updated its database on Dec. 31. It may be an undercount as the organization continues to compile data, which it does regularly for all of the years it tracks.

Of people killed by law enforcement last year, 287 were Black. That’s 24% of the total number of police killings, the group found. US Census data show 13.6% of the population is Black. Police shooting incidents accounted for 96% of the killings. The database also tracks killings by Taser, vehicles or other use of force.

US-NEWS-POLICE-VIOLENCE-2022-GET

The girlfriend of Donovan Lewis holds a picture of him during a rally at the Columbus Division of Police Headquarters on Sept. 2, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while in bed by Columbus Police as they were serving an arrest warrant on Aug. 30. 

“The majority of these killings began with a response to a mental health call, routine traffic stop, a nonviolent offense or disturbance or a situation where there was no crime alleged,” Samuel Sinyangwe, Mapping Police Violence’s founder, said. “Creating alternative community-based responses to these types of situations could make a real difference in reducing police violence and saving lives.”

People are also reading…

Calls to reform or defund police departments have grown from activists and protesters in past years, particularly in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer. That year’s Black Lives Matter protests are believed to be the largest movement in U.S. history, and international protests also decried anti-Black police brutality.

The 50 largest cities in the U.S. reduced their fiscal 2021 police budgets by 5.2% from the year prior in aggregate, but police funding also comprised a slightly higher percentage of the overall budgets.

Cities including Tampa, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, increased their police funding in fiscal 2021, a Bloomberg analysis showed. New York and Minneapolis were among those that decreased their budgets that year. New York allocated $5.53 billion toward police spending in fiscal 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement as China opens borders to quarantine-free travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News