Late drop in Big Tech stocks pulls indexes mostly lower

Longer-term Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.13% from 1.07% late Wednesday. It's been climbing sharply recently on expectations that COVID-19 vaccines and the soon-to-be Democratically controlled Washington will lead to more federal borrowing, economic growth and inflation. The 10-year yield was at 0.90% less two weeks ago, before two runoff elections in Georgia gave control of the Senate to Democrats.

One concern in the market has been about how much higher yields can go before upsetting the stock market. Low rates have been one of the main underpinnings for the market’s march to records even though the economy is still struggling.

“If interest rates continue to go higher, that could put a damper on the entire market," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Low rates mean bonds are paying less in interest, which can push some investors away from bonds and into stocks. They generally make investors more willing to push prices for stocks up even faster than their earnings are rising. Now, investors are paying the highest prices since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2000 for S&P 500 stocks versus their earnings over the prior 12 months.