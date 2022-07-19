Late North Dakota attorney general's assistant resigns after emails wiped

Late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's longtime spokeswoman has resigned after records revealed she directed his state email account be deleted the day after his death because of a desire to preclude open records requests.

Current Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he doesn't think Liz Brocker did anything criminally wrong, but a media attorney and the leader of the state Democratic Party say the matter is unfortunate.

Stenehjem, 68, a Republican, died Jan. 28 from cardiac arrest. About 24 hours after announcing his death, Brocker requested Stenehjem's email account be deleted, according to emails obtained Monday by The Bismarck Tribune.

"First thing Monday, could you have Wayne's nd.gov email account shut down and the emails in his in box, in box folders, sent items - deleted," Brocker wrote on Jan. 29 to the office's information technology/criminal justice information services director.

Brocker wrote that she and then-Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel went in that day and planned to meet the next day. She said she would search for emails Stenehjem's wife, Beth, might want and print them off.

"We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING. This was approved by Troy," Brocker wrote.

Additional documents requested by the Tribune show that Brocker told the office IT staff that his laptop would be delivered to them "for 'wiping' but to preserve personal information."

The office IT staff moved photos from the laptop onto a drive for Stenehjem's family to use at his Feb. 3 funeral, according to the records, which comprise a timeline.

The attorney general's IT staff submitted a ticket Jan. 31 to the state IT Department to "Please delete Attorney General Stenehjem's email account. The deputy attorney general and his administrative assistant have already reviewed and retained what was needed."

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald called the deletion "not a good situation" but said he doesn't think Brocker was attempting to hide "some vital state secret."

"I really doubt whether there was a real intent to violate any law. I think there was just an overzealousness and maybe overprotectiveness," McDonald said.

Only emails pertaining to state business would be public records, according to McDonald. Copies of the deleted emails might still exist with the senders and recipients, he added.

Name emerges

Wrigley and Deputy Claire Ness on Friday said that they learned in early July of Stenehjem's and Seibel's email accounts being deleted while processing a records request for the Tribune related to a $1.8 million construction cost overrun on a leased building in south Bismarck.

Gov. Doug Burgum in February appointed Wrigley to complete the remaining months of Stenehjem's term. Wrigley must win election over Democrat Tim Lamb in November to continue serving beyond 2022.

Seibel resigned in mid-March after Wrigley told him he planned to name his own chief deputy, which Wrigley said was "customary" for changing leadership.

Seibel told the Tribune on Friday that he doesn't recall a conversation about Stenehjem's email account. Seibel also said he had no control over how his email account was handled after he resigned.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday on Brocker's late-January emails.

The Tribune emailed Brocker early Monday for comment but received a response that she was not in the office and did not have access to email. The Tribune then asked the Attorney General's Office for information regarding Brocker's status.

Brocker resigned Friday in a letter to Wrigley and Ness, saying, "You have been very understanding and patient as we have worked together during the transition, but I believe we both now recognize that we will not achieve the close working relationship that is vital between the attorney general and his executive assistant."

She had been with the office 21 years.

Her letter did not mention the email situation. But in another letter dated Friday, she outlined how she had full access to Stenehjem's and Seibel's accounts and often handled the former's emails.

"After Wayne's death, during a discussion with Troy, he directed that Wayne's email account should be deleted. I relayed the instruction to IT," Brocker wrote in the letter that Wrigley said was unprompted after a discussion between them.

Wrigley declined to discuss Brocker, saying "the record responses are speaking for themselves."

Deleted accounts

A statement Friday from Wrigley's office said Stenehjem's "entire state email account" was deleted Jan. 31 -- days before his Feb. 3 funeral -- "at the instruction of a nonsupervisory, non-attorney employee of the Attorney General’s Office who stated the action was approved by then-Deputy Attorney General Seibel."

Wrigley said Seibel gave verbal approval to the employee, who relayed it to IT staff.

Seibel's entire email account was deleted May 23 "at the instruction of the same nonsupervisory, non-attorney employee of the Attorney General’s Office," according to the office.

Wrigley on Friday said the deletion was done "without authorization."

Seibel's emails had been "culled through extensively to see whether there were loose ends, some work, some follow-up that needed to be done," a kind of "triaging" that ended after two weeks, concluding with the account's deletion, Wrigley said.

Brocker directed the office IT staff to delete Seibel's account "during an oral conversation and (this) was not authorized by any Attorney General's Office personnel," according to the timeline document.

The record states that office IT staff then submitted a ticket to the IT department to "Please remove the shared mailbox with Liz Brocker and then delete the email account."

That record further outlines that Brocker around July 5 "confirmed she directed the deletion of the email accounts" of Stenehjem and Seibel.

"Ms. Brocker was asked what authority she could offer for ordering the deletion of (Seibel's) account, and she did not provide any," the timeline document states.

Wrigley last week declined to say whether the person who ordered the deletion of the accounts was disciplined, citing an "internal personnel matter," but said he would disclose those details "eventually."

He said he and Ness did express their "surprise and disappointment" to the employee.

Intent?

Wrigley said Friday that the deleted accounts bring no "legal implications" for any pending records requests and no violations of office policy. He said his office will formalize a policy for preserving the emails of the attorney general, deputy and office division directors.

He said he "saw no evidence of what I would call a bad intent or a nefarious intent" in the accounts' deletion. He also said he saw "no indication of anything that would lead me to conclude that there would need to be an outside criminal investigation."

He reiterated that point Monday, saying there were no open records requests at the time of the deletions and no evidence of the deletions being done to hide wrongdoing.

He said his office evaluated "intent elements," and saw nothing to warrant potential criminal charges.

"I don't have any evidence of some nefarious act of wrongdoing," said Wrigley, who declined to elaborate.

He said "this matter is closed from what we know right now."

Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement, “This isn’t a surprise to anyone who has made an open records request from Ms. Brocker in the past, so much so she’s earned the nickname ‘Liz Blocker.'

"If we want to see change in our state government we have to start voting for people with integrity, which is something we haven't seen from the GOP in quite some time,” Hart said.