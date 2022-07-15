Late updates: What killed Ivana Trump; Jan. 6 panel subpoenas US agents; and more

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his eldest children, died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner's office said Friday.
Police had been looking into whether or not she fell down stairs, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss the matter publicly.
The medical examiner's brief report did not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced Thursday that Ivana died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was 73.
A Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman, Ivana Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949. She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992, and they had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHELLE L. PRICE - Associated Press
