Latest: Biden, biz leaders to discuss vaccine mandates at WH

Although the worldwide number of deaths decreased to about 62,000, with the sharpest decline in Southeast Asia, there was a 7% increase in deaths in Africa. The highest numbers of cases were seen in the U.S., Britain, India, Iran and Turkey. The highly contagious delta variant has been reported in 180 countries.

WHO says children and teenagers continue to be less affected by COVID-19 compared to adults, adding that deaths of people under 24 due to the disease account for fewer than 0.5% of global deaths.

WHO has previously said children should not be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations given the extreme global vaccine shortages.

PARIS — Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.

Vaccines are compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France. Nearly 90% of such workers are already vaccinated.

The deadline Wednesday is for such staff to have at least one shot. Failing that, they face suspended pay or not working. However, a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.