Latest: Klobuchar seeks 'true justice' for Black Americans

Wright’s mother has said her son called her after being stopped in suburban Brooklyn Center. She says he told her he had been pulled over because of the air fresheners. Police say he was stopped for expired registration.

Sharpton said Thursday that activists have come to Minneapolis “as the air fresheners of Minnesota.”

He says they are working “to get the stench of police brutality out of the atmosphere.”

———

2:09 p.m.

Delivering the eulogy at Daunte's Wright's funeral Thursday, the Rev. Al Sharpton called the 20-year-old father a prince.

Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb.

Sharpton says mourners came “from all over the country because you hurt one of our princes.”

Wright’s mother says he called her just before he was shot, telling her he had been pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, which is a traffic violation in Minnesota.

Sharpton says the police "thought he was just some kid with air freshener. He was a prince!”