Latin Grammys: Camilo is top contender with 10 nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Camilo won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have many more in his hands: The Colombian singer-songwriter of hits like “Tutu” and “Favorito” received a leading 10 nominations Tuesday, including song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico,” and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My Hands).

Dominican maestro Juan Luis Guerra followed him with six nominations, and Spanish rapper C. Tangana received five. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who triumphed last week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, garnered four nominations Tuesday.

The Latin Grammy Awards, in its 22nd year, will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after being held last year in Miami without an audience because of the pandemic. The gala will be aired live on Univision on Nov. 18, shortly after the “Premiere” — a livestreamed event in which most of the trophies will be handed out.

Camilo competes twice in the record of the year and song of the year categories. The first one also features “Amen” — a collaboration with his wife Evaluna Montaner, his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner and his brothers-in-law Mau and Ricky. In the second one, which recognizes the songwriters, he appears as co-author of “Dios Así Lo Quiso” performed by Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra.