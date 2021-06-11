Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

In Illinois, if the governor doesn't sign legislation establishing new maps by June 30 the job shifts to a bipartisan commission. So Democrats, citing June 30 as their deadline, used the American Community Survey to draw the boundaries — something MALDEF and more than 50 other human and civil rights organizations have opposed and have asked lawmakers for months not to do.

Unlike the census, which seeks to count each person, the ACS is an annual sample of a fraction of households used to estimate household characteristics, such as education level and household income, they say. The estimates used by the General Assembly come from data gathered over a five-year period, making it less current.

Saenz said he's concerned about getting an accurate count because if Latino residents are overrepresented in a district it's a missed opportunity and obligation to create another Latino district. There is no way to know for sure if Illinois Democrats accurately drew the lines — or for residents to weigh in on them — because the full data for each district hasn't been released, he said.

Pritzker said during his 2018 campaign for governor that an independent commission should draw political boundaries and that he would veto politician-drawn maps. But he noted in recent weeks that no commission had materialized and instead promised to veto any map that was “unfair.”