Law enforcement across US struggles to recruit since killing of Floyd

But it hasn't shaken the resolve of some, like Kaley Garced, a hairdresser-turned-police officer in Baltimore who graduated from the academy last August. Despite the protests and attitudes toward law enforcement, she stayed with her career choice with a plan to interact with residents.

"Earning their trust" leads to better policing, she said. Citizens who trust officers will not be afraid to "call upon you on their worst day" and ask for help.

Williams said she believes the next generation of law enforcement will bring a new outlook and move the profession forward by making departments more diverse and inclusive.

"They are the change that they want to see," Williams said.

Recruitment is still a challenge. In some cities like Philadelphia, departments are spending more time scouring a candidate's social media to hunt for possible biases. In others, pay disparities — a longtime problem — still exist, making it difficult to attract would-be officers and keep newly trained recruits when a neighboring jurisdiction offers more money and benefits.

In Dallas, city leaders spent much of the last decade struggling to draw candidates and stem the outflow of officers frustrated by low pay and the near collapse of their pension fund.