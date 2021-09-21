Law license suspension possible for gun-waving U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey

No shots were fired.

The letter from Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, who is in charge of attorney discipline in Missouri, said the duo “admitted committing a criminal act that shows indifference to public safety and involved moral turpitude.”

Pratzel cited previous disciplinary cases in which the high court took action against attorneys for drunken driving, assault and misdemeanor stealing.

“When (McCloskey) pled guilty, he admitted the purposeful criminal conduct of placing others in apprehension of physical harm by waving his automatic rifle in their direction,” Pratzel wrote.

“Finally, by pleading guilty, (McCloskey) admitted that his purposeful conduct was not justified,” the request to the Supreme Court notes.

In the aftermath of the incident, McCloskey launched a bid for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt.

At the Missouri State Fair in August, following his pardon, he shook hands with the governor and thanked him for the action.

But, as Pratzel wrote in his motion to the court, “He admitted guilt in court and remains guilty.”