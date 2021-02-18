Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga's key players

Gill plans to tell the lawmakers that he reaped a profit on his investment because he did his homework, and not because he touted the stock to “unwitting investors,” according to his prepared remarks.

“I did not solicit anyone to buy or sell the stock for my own profit,” Gill says. “I had no information about GameStop except what was public.”

Also expected to testify is Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, one of the biggest hedge funds.

Hedge funds, which cater to the uber-rich, command trillions in assets are are known by their penchant for risk and prolific use of short-selling. Griffin is politically influential and has been a heavy donor to Republican politicians.

With short-selling, investors bet a stock’s price will drop. Defenders of the practice say it’s a tool for uncovering a stock’s true value and hedging against possible losses.

Chicago-based Citadel stepped in with a few other funds to rescue Melvin Capital Management after it sustained billions in losses on its GameStop bets. Gabriel Plotkin, Melvin Capital’s founder and chief investment officer, also is scheduled to appear for the hearing.