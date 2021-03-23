Lawmakers frustrated over delay in Census redistricting data

The bureau is currently in the data processing phase of the 2020 census. Apportionment numbers that will decide how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets are scheduled to be released next month. The census figures also determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed each year.

Under questioning, Jarmin said prioritizing some states like Ohio over other states in getting the redistricting data would actually cause a bigger delay. He also said hiring more staff wouldn't speed up the process since that would take staff experts away from processing the data so they could train the new hires.

“That sounds nonsensical to me,” Portman responded.

Besides the pandemic, the delay in the redistricting data was also caused by the previous administration's desire to get the apportionment numbers finished by a Dec. 31 deadline mandated by law, the census chief said.

“We crashed the schedule," Jarmin said. “That meant some of the work we would have started for the redistricting data was set aside for later. That has added some time."