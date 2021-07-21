Lawmakers: Parental OK needed for minors to get COVID shot

A Department of Health official's recommendation to fire Fiscus claims she sent around “her own interpretation” of the doctrine. It also alleged deficiencies in her leadership, citing issues with staff.

Fiscus has said the letter she sent providers was verbatim from documents provided by the department’s chief legal counsel. She provided email records to back up the assertion. She also issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the alleged fire-able offenses and distributed years of positive performance reviews from her supervisor, including as early as last month when she was praised for her “strong leadership.”

Tennessee is one of five states where providers have discretion to decide if a minor is mature enough to consent to vaccination without a parent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which said 41 other states require parental consent and five others have a self-consent age under 18.

At the June hearing, Piercey said she knew of only eight times this year when Tennessee's doctrine was invoked, and three were for her own children, who received vaccines while she was at work.