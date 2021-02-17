Lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga's key players

As the frenzy escalated, the acting head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said the agency is examining the trading restrictions on GameStop and other stocks by Robinhood and other online brokerages as well as possible stock manipulation, by who? by any market players (CANT GET MORE SPECIFIC) and the role that short-selling may have played in GameStop’s extreme price swings.

The small investors were seen as the winners after they mobilized against Wall Street heavies on the subreddit, with some sinking all the money they could scrape together into the “meme stocks” of GameStop and several other beaten-down companies. Their buying swelled the target companies’ share prices beyond anyone’s imagination. Not coincidentally, it inflicted billions in losses on the hedge funds that cater to the uber-rich and had placed bets that the stocks would drop.

The populist traders’ strategy was of course risky. And the music soon stopped. GameStop stock plunged 60%, to $90, wiping out hundreds of thousands of dollars in a few hours. The stock dropped another 42%, to $53, on Feb. 4 and currently trades around $49.