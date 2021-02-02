Lawsuit alleges rodent infestation at New Mexico prison

Attorneys say the inmates also were tormented by the risk of potentially fatal Hantavirus infection from contact with mouse droppings, though no Hantavirus infections were reported. A local wild mouse species is a known carrier.

Zapata worked as an inmate at the prison kitchen from roughly November 2017 through December 2018, and Garcia worked there from March 2018 through February 2019.

“The distinctive sour, putrid smell of rodent urine, rodent feces and decaying rodent bodies was a constant presence in and near the prison’s kitchen and cafeteria,” the lawsuit states.

The suit says numerous complaints were filed by inmates without an adequate response. Inmates say they risked discipline by defying orders to serve contaminated food.

The lawsuit alleges violation of constitutional guarantees against cruel and unusual punishment and seeks punitive damages and attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit asserts that kitchen operators were given advance notice of sanitary inspections by the state Environment Department — allowing prison staff and contractors to conceal potential violations of workplace safety standards.